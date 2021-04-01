Ariana Grande Is Highest-Paid Coach on ‘The Voice’

NBC

AceShowbiz –

Ariana Grande seems to be getting richer and richer. Having secured the coveted spot as a mentor in season 21 of “The Voice” in place of Nick Jonas, the “Dangerous Woman” hitmaker is reported to be the highest paid coach ever on the singing competition show.

“Sources say Ariana is getting a whopping 20 to 25 million dollars for the show,” Rob Shuter reported in his iHeartRadio’s “Naughty But Nice” podcast. The gossip columnist went on revealing that the salary amount put the “Thank U, Next” singer in the same rank as “American Idol” judge Katy Perry.

“Kelly Clarkson got about $15 million when she joined ‘The Voice’,” Rob further spilled out, before detailing how much other coaches received. “John Legend and Blake Shelton get around $13 million a season, which means the women on the show are making the most,” he exclaimed.





Former coach Adam Levine was reported to have been paid $14 million per season. The Maroon 5 frontman took the mentoring seat from season 1 to season 16. However, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that his salary was actually closer to $30 million a year.

Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera, who served as the mentor in multiple seasons, reportedly got in between $12.5 million to $17 million per season. As for Shakira, who joined “The Voice” in season 4 and 6, was said to being paid $12 million per season.

Ariana will show off her coaching flair in the show’s 21st season which will premiere in the Fall of 2021. The 27-year-old is replacing Nick, who was featured in season 20, and shared her excitement via Twitter on March 30. “Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season – season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you (sic),” she wrote.