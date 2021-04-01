Apes pile into ‘joke’ hat voucher Unisock clone By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
What started as a joke to celebrate April Fools Day has become yet another sign of a frothy, overeager market as a bonding contract designed to sell baseball cap vouchers sold 468 hats in just a few hours, raising over $100,000 and bumping the price per hat to $3700.

Solana-based decentralized finance, or DeFi, platform Mango Markets announced the sale on Twitter this morning with the caption “ICO ALERT!”, a twist on the Initial Coin Offerings of yore. According to a blog post, Mango’s Initial Cap Offering is all about high fashion.

Buying crypto culture