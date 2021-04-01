Apes pile into ‘joke’ hat voucher Unisock clone By Cointelegraph

April greater fools: Apes pile into ‘joke’ hat voucher Unisock clone
What started as a joke to celebrate April Fools Day has become yet another sign of a frothy, overeager market as a bonding contract designed to sell baseball cap vouchers sold 468 hats in just a few hours, raising over $100,000 and bumping the price per hat to $3700.
Solana-based decentralized finance, or DeFi, platform Mango Markets announced the sale on Twitter this morning with the caption “ICO ALERT!”, a twist on the Initial Coin Offerings of yore. According to a blog post, Mango’s Initial Cap Offering is all about high fashion.
Buying crypto culture
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.