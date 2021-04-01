Amber Portwood Calls Ex-Husband’s Wife, Kristina, a ‘Homewrecker’ and ‘W***e’

Instagram

Name-calling Kristina during an Instagram Live, the former ’16 and Pregnant’ star claims the wife of her ex-husband Gary Shirley does ‘horrible’ thing to her daughter by ‘spoiling’ her.

Amber Portwood seemed unable to handle her split from ex-husband Gary Shirley well. After her daughter confessed to Gary that she does not feel she has a bond with her, the longtime star of “Teen Mom OG” took her frustration to Instagram Live and called his wife Kristina a “homewrecker” and a “w***e”.

The 30-year-old TV personality went live on the social media platform after the airing of the show’s Tuesday, March 30 episode. Making public her issues over Kristina, she ranted, “When you’re a w***e, you’re a w***e. When you’re a homewrecker, you’re a homewrecker. When you’re a liar, you’re a liar.”

Amber then accused Gary of cheating on her with Kristina while she was in prison in 2013 for prescription drug possession. “I was told that when I got out of prison, I would have my family, all the while I was being cheated on,” she claimed. Yet, she stressed, “I’m not jealous of Kristina, there is nothing about Kristina that even makes me jealous in any sense. I don’t try to be mean.”

On the topic of Leah, Amber argued that Kristina received love from Leah because she was spoiling the child. “[Leah] respects her because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over $1,000 of clothing on her,” she pointed out. “Hell, I’d respect her too. See, I wasn’t raised that way. I was raised to not spoil my child.”

Amber further stated Kristina “doesn’t do anything for Leah. She doesn’t take care of my daughter.” The TV personality additionally noted that her daughter wished to live with her before Kristina and Gary took her to Disney World.

Throwing more jab at Kristina and her ex Gary, Amber pointed out, “Spoiling a child is horrible. It turns people into absolutely misguided and very delusional people when it comes to the world that we really live in.”

Amber went on implying that Leah only pretended to hate her for the camera. “Children need love. I give plenty of love to my children. I know how my daughter really feels. I’ve talked to her a couple of times without cameras.”

Leah said that she and Amber “don’t really have a bond” in a March 30 scene of “Teen Mom OG”. At the time, she explained to her father Gary why she did not want to invite Amber to her 12th birthday party. “Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot,” the pre-teen said of her biological mother. “All she did was give birth to me.”