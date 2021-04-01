Altcoins move to new all-time highs while Bitcoin struggles below $60K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Altcoins move to new all-time highs while Bitcoin struggles below $60K

According to data from, Bitcoin’s (BTC) Q1 2021 performance was the best since 2013. With strong tailwinds, now enters Q2 which historically has been a good period for BTC price.

Data shows that BTC has only closed Q2 in the red twice and both times the decline was less than 10%. If history repeats itself, Bitcoin investors may witness sharp gains in the next six months.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360