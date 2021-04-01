Akon gets in on the NFT craze, launches AkoinNFT marketplace By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Akon gets in on the NFT craze, launches AkoinNFT marketplace

Music mogul Akon in a recent tweet announced the launch of his NFT marketplace, AkoinNFT.

As a carbon-neutral NFT platform, AkoinNFT will help artists leverage the powerful and unique benefits of this new technology.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year proved to be a huge sticking point for artists and creators alike. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have, however, opened up a ton of opportunities for them to leverage a powerful technology (blockchain) and a market worth trillions of dollars in value — the crypto market.

According to the 5 times Grammy-nominated artist, the AkoinNFT marketplace will create, mint, design, and distribute NFTs for creators keen on capitalizing on the nascent yet fast-paced digital art trend.

This doesn’t come as a surprise though, the American-Senegalese R&B singer has been an ardent believer in cryptocurrencies and their power to revolutionize the music industry. A few years back, the music mogul announced via a press release his plan to launch a crypto network. That plan, however, has not materialized.

The NFT market unlike any recent crypto trend is experiencing massive adoption, with Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, and a long list of others set to drop NFTs, a paradigm shift is imminent.

