18 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — April 1

Photos of Chloe X Halle from the early 2000s kick off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.
1.
In honor of her little sister Halle Bailey’s 21st birthday, Chloe Bailey shared these way too adorable photos of the two of them in the early ’00s:
2.
Dolly Parton celebrated the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana by posting this photo of herself and Miley Cyrus from her first appearance as “Aunt Dolly” on the show in 2006:
3.
Dua Lipa celebrated the one year anniversary of her masterpiece album, Future Nostalgia, by sharing these behind-the-scenes photos from when she shot the artwork for it:
4.
John Stamos celebrated the news that Disneyland would be opening at the end of this month by sharing this photo of himself with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at Disney in the late ’80s:
5.
Eva Mendes remembered when she meet Salma Hayek at a movie premiere in 2005:
6.
Gwen Stefani shared this photo of herself on the red carpet of the 1997 Billboard Music Awards:
7.
In honor of Diana Ross’ 77th birthday, Mariah Carey shared this video clip (and her memories) of the two of them performing “Stop! In The Name Of Love” on VH1 Divas 2000: A Tribute To Diana Ross:
8.
While Oprah celebrated Diana’s birthday by remembering the first time she appeared on her talk show in the early ’90s:
9.
In honor of the 57th anniversary of the opening of her Broadway show, Funny Girl, Barbra Streisand posted this photo of herself celebrating the first anniversary of the show:
10.
Paula Abdul posted this behind-the-scenes video clip of herself choreographing George Michael’s Faith Tour:
11.
In celebration of this past weekend’s NAACP Image Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross shared photos herself at the ceremony over the years:
12.
Jonah Hill posted this photo of himself as a kid in the late ’80s:
13.
Jackée Harry shared this photo of her and Tim Reid’s Sister, Sister characters, Lisa and Ray, to celebrate the show’s 27th anniversary:
14.
In celebration of her 53rd birthday, Celine Dion posted this photo of herself cutting a giant cake in 1996:
15.
Robert Rodriguez shared this behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Antonio Banderas on the set of Spy Kids 2 in 2002:
16.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the ’90s teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You by posting this photo of the cast:
17.
And finally, Christina Aguilera celebrated the 20th anniversary of her, Lil Kim, Pink, and Mýa’s iconic collab, “Lady Marmalade,” by sharing this photo of herself in a costume for the music video…
18.
…as well as clip of the classic music video:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF