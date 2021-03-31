Zola — Based On Viral Twitter Thread — Official Trailer

“This is messy! You are messy! Your BRAIN is broke!”

The year is 2015. I am but a wee sophomore in college when all my friends start texting me and asking if I’ve seen this ~Zola~ story on Twitter. At the time, I had not:

SO, I proceeded to spend my break between classes hunkered down in the Warren Towers Starbucks to read this entire saga from start to finish. Needless to say, I was never the same.


The original thread has since been deleted, but you can read all the tweets here.

In case you need a refresher, this story is about a woman named Zola who gets roped into a trip down to Florida by a woman named Jess (who she met during her shift at Hooters). What was supposed to be a weekend of “hoeism” and stripping turned into one of prostitution, extortion, murder, and an unhinged man named Jarrett.

Almost IMMEDIATELY after this tale went viral, people were demanding for a movie to be made. And now, nearly six years later, we have our first look at Zola:

“Y’all wanna hear a story about how me and this bitch fell out? It’s kinda long, but full of suspense.” WE LOVE A RIPPED-FROM-THE-TWITTER-THREAD LOGLINE!

Taylour Paige plays the titular Zola, a pole dancer and waitress who gets caught up in NONSENSE!


Riley Keough plays Stefani (fka Jess), a stripper who convinces Zola into a road trip down to Florida to make money dancing and participate in good-natured “hoe-ing”:


I wish I could go back in time and save Zola from this, quite literal, wild ride.

Colman Domingo plays X (fka Z), Stefani’s roommate/pimp/handler/friend/partner-in-crime (???):


The true mystery of this ordeal is the identity of this man.

And then my MAN, my 6’5” king, Nicholas Braun plays Derrek (fka Jarrett), Stefani’s clueless boyfriend who sometimes hits himself:

Now, if you read the thread, then seeing this story come to life is going to be a ride-and-a-half…

…but if you HAVEN’T, then buckle up, kiddo, ’cause this story’s got stripping…

…which leads to prostitution — something Zola did NOT sign up for…

…which leads to criminal activity…

…which leads to Derrek maybe jumping out of a window…

…and all that drama isn’t even a DROP IN THE BUCKET to what the whole story entails.

Be sure to catch Zola in theaters this summer for a whole lot of messy mess.

