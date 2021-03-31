Yellen says regulators reviving hedge fund working group, reviewing new money market fund reforms By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Yellen holds a news conference in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Wednesday she was reviving a dormant regulatory group devoted to studying risks posed by hedge funds.
Speaking at the Financial Stability Oversight Council, Yellen also said she was directing an interagency review of whether regulators need to do more to address vulnerabilities posed by money market funds and open-end mutual funds after recent market turmoil.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.