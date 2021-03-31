Yearn Finance reveals ‘Coordinape’ decentralized grant distribution platform By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Yearn Finance reveals ‘Coordinape’ decentralized grant distribution platform

Yield vault protocol Yearn Finance has revealed today the details of “Coordinape,” a new platform for distributing the $40,000-per-month Yearn DAO community grants budget — just one initiative in a wider effort to further decentralize Yearn’s governance.

Yearn founder Andre Cronje — who said in an interview with Cointelegraph that he no longer takes part in Yearn’s “day to day” development — revealed the program in a blog post this morning.

Trusted trustlessness