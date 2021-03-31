Woman With Knife Arrested Outside Drake’s House During Attempted Break-In

Instagram

It is also reported that one guard in front of the ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker’s Toronto mansion was struck with a pipe by the female intruder during the incident, which took place when the rapper was home.

A woman armed with a knife was reportedly arrested outside Drake‘s home in Canada as she tried to get into the property. New reports stated the female intruder confronted security outside the “In My Feelings” hitmaker’s Toronto mansion’s gate around 4.50 P.M. on Tuesday, March 30.

Reporting the incident, Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING- Large @TPSOperations presence at home on Bridle Path. Sources say in front of home of superstar Drake. Hopefully all is okay. But sources say it appears to be a busy scene. Paramedic vehicle also spotted there.” Asking clarification from the “God’s Plan” artist, he added, “#Drake perhaps @Drake can clarify what is happening?”

Joe also reported that one guard was struck with a pipe by the woman. “I am told @Drake has not been wounded in an armed attack on his property on Bridlepath but one member of his entourage may have been struck with a pipe,” Joe continued in a separate tweet. “Sources tell me a female has been taken into custody at @Drake mansion property and a knife has been located,” he added.

“I am hearing a security guard for @Drake stopped the armed female suspect from getting on the Property. She was stopped near the gate but allegedly one security person was struck with a pipe,” he wrote. “Sources say a metal pipe and a knife among the evidence at @Drake house. A security officer was allegedly physically attacked but the female did not make it inside the mansion or even into the property. Seven @TPSOperations Cars responded and one paramedic vehicle.”

“A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested,” a Toronto Police Department source told The Sun. Debunking Joe’s initial claims that the intruder managed to get into the house and that she stabbed a guard, police continued, “She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries.”

Police went on to say, “It is not clear what she was doing at the resident, but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.” Drake was said to be inside his lavish 50,000-square-foot home when the ruckus took place.

Drake, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the incident.