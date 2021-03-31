Winners and losers from the second week of the NCAA Tournament

This was a week unlike any other in NCAA tournament history. We got the Saturday to Tuesday run of games where each matchup had its own time slot. The tournament not only stayed in Indianapolis, but the regional final games alternated between two courts set up in the same building. We had our fair share of games come down to the wire at the same time as having some easy victories.

Now we have reached the Final Four where we have two west coast teams facing off for a title shot against one of two Texas squads. We are guaranteed our first national champion west of the Mississippi since 2008 and we could see our first champion west of the Rockies since 1997.

So here are the winners and losers of the second week of the NCAA tournament.