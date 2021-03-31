Will Tyler Lockett extension halt Russell Wilson trade buzz?

The Seattle Seahawks have turned a potentially awful offseason into a rather strong one, making another positive move on Wednesday by signing star receiver Tyler Lockett to a four-year contract extension.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lockett’s deal is worth $69.2 million and features $37 million guaranteed.

Now that Lockett is locked up for the long haul in Seattle, any trade speculation surrounding superstar quarterback Russell Wilson could grind to a halt.

Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson have rare chemistry

When Wilson submitted a list of preferred trade destinations earlier this offseason, none of them made much sense. The New Orleans Saints couldn’t afford him. The Chicago Bears are seemingly proud to have Andy Dalton as their QB1. The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess. The Dallas Cowboys wound up paying Dak Prescott the big bucks.

Plus, with hindsight being 20/20, it seems crazy that Wilson would want to leave a situation where he had built such a strong rapport with Lockett. Over the past three seasons, Wilson has completed 239 out of 312 passes thrown Lockett’s way. That’s a 76.6% completion rate that has yielded 28 touchdowns.

ESPN’s Seth Walder provided a little more context in this vein regarding Lockett’s dependability.