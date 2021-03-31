Who are the top beneficiaries from NFL free agency so far?

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ decisions to sign Joe Flacco and trade down from No. 6 to No. 12 make it rather clear that they will give the keys to Hurts. The former Heisman finalist was inconsistent as a rookie, but he is believed to have owner Jeffrey Lurie’s support after the team’s Carson Wentz situation rapidly devolved. The dual-threat quarterback must learn a new system, and he has one of the league’s worst pass-catching cadres. Hurts figures to have one year to prove himself, because if Wentz stays healthy in Indianapolis, the Eagles will have three 2022 first-round picks.