Which pitchers have the most Opening Day starts for every MLB franchise?

John Reid III/MLB via Getty Images

Surprisingly, it is not Burt Blyleven or Frank Viola that holds this mark, nor is it Johan Santana or Jim Kaat. Instead, it is Radke, who took the ball first in eight out of nine seasons between 1996 and 2005. Over the course of the run, he went 4-2 with three no-decisions. It should be noted that this record applies only to the Twins Minnesota run, as their full franchise history runs back to their Washington Senators days, where the great Walter Johnson had an MLB record-tying 14 opening day appearances.