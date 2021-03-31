What’s behind the rally? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
BitTorrent soars 30% to new all-time high, $5B market cap: What’s behind the rally?

BitTorrent (BTT), the native token of the popular peer-to-peer file-sharing protocol BitTorrent, has surged nearly 30% in the past 24 hours.

The rally took the valuation of BTT to over $5.2 billion, making it the 24th most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization. What’s more impressive, the token’s value has increased more than ten-fold in the past two months.

BTT/USDT 4-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com
BTT daily sentiment score vs. tweet volume. Source: The Tie