WFT’s Heinicke thinks it’ll be ‘a fun battle’ with Fitzpatrick

The Washington Football Team has three quarterbacks on its roster entering the 2021 season: Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Heinicke likely isn’t first on the depth chart, but admitted in a conversation with the team’s website that he’s ready for a quarterback duel with Fitzpatrick.

“It’s going to be a fun battle,” Heinicke said, via NBC Sports Washington. “We’re going to hopefully help each other. I’m looking forward to picking his brain, getting better as a quarterback in that way, and whatever unfolds, unfolds. But, again, I’m excited for the addition, I’m excited for this offense that we’ve put together.”

Heinicke started Washington’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did better than expected, completing 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 46 yards and a score.

Despite his performance against the Bucs, he’ll likely start the 2021 campaign on the bench. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t get the opportunity to start at some point.