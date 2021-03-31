Wall Street Opens Higher After Jump in March Hiring; Dow up 90 Pts By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — .U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after payrolls processor ADP registered a jump in private-sector hiring March, reassuring participants that the U.S. economy is starting to put its Covid-19 nightmare behind it.

said 517,000 private-sector jobs were created in the month through mid-March, less than the 550,000 expected but still almost three times February’s number and a clear sign of life in a service sector that accounts for most of the current 10 million-job shortfall in the economy, measured against pre-pandemic levels.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 87 points, or 0.3%, at 33,154 points. The was up 0.4% and the was up 1.0%.