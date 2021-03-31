Walgreens Boots Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Walgreens Boots announced earnings per share of $1.4 on revenue of $32.78B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $36.49B.

Walgreens Boots shares are up 32.85% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.53% from its 52 week high of $56.08 set on March 16. They are outperforming the which is up 0.06% from the start of the year.

Walgreens Boots follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Walgreens Boots’s report follows an earnings beat by Pinduoduo on March 17, who reported EPS of $-0.15 on revenue of $26.55B, compared to forecasts EPS of $-0.2543 on revenue of $19.12B.

Costco had missed expectations on March 4 with second quarter EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $44.77B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $43.75B.

