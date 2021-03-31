Volvo Cars to review various options including IPO, Geely says By Reuters

© Reuters. Workers are seen on a production line for Polestar, Volvo and Lynk&Co vehicles at a Geely plant in Taizhou
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday its Volvo Cars would explore capital market options including a potential initial public offering and stock market listing.
Geely’s Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars scrapped their full merger plan in February.
