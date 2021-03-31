UK authorities to focus on stablecoin regulations to prevent monopolies By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
John Glen, the United Kingdom’s financial services minister, has said that stablecoins will be the main focus of the government’s crypto regulatory activity.

Glen made delivered his comments while addressing a conference organized by City & Financial Global on Tuesday, Reuters reported.