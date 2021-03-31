Home Business U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.26% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.26%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.26%, while the index gained 0.36%, and the index climbed 1.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.64% or 1.93 points to trade at 54.91 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.68% or 3.89 points to end at 235.74 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.88% or 2.25 points to 122.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.36% or 3.63 points to trade at 150.40 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.48% or 4.90 points to end at 327.11 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 1.40% or 2.16 points to 152.32.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.87% to 40.11, Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.41% to settle at 133.62 and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.13% to close at 668.24.

The worst performers were Kroger Company (NYSE:) which was down 5.46% to 36.00 in late trade, ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.26% to settle at 45.09 and Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.75% to 36.09 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 55.45% to 39.64, Discovery Communications B Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 79.26% to settle at 125.50 and Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.30% to close at 12.430.

The worst performers were VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.09% to 6.13 in late trade, Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.71% to settle at 12.4200 and The9 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.93% to 31.080 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1727 to 1349 and 96 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2117 rose and 1080 declined, while 82 ended unchanged.

Shares in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.41% or 6.86 to 133.62. Shares in Discovery Communications B Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 79.26% or 55.49 to 125.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.07% to 19.40.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.33% or 22.50 to $1708.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 2.01% or 1.22 to hit $59.33 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 1.96% or 1.26 to trade at $62.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1724, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to 110.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 93.257.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©