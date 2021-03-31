U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.26% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.26%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.26%, while the index gained 0.36%, and the index climbed 1.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.64% or 1.93 points to trade at 54.91 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.68% or 3.89 points to end at 235.74 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.88% or 2.25 points to 122.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.36% or 3.63 points to trade at 150.40 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.48% or 4.90 points to end at 327.11 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 1.40% or 2.16 points to 152.32.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.87% to 40.11, Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.41% to settle at 133.62 and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.13% to close at 668.24.

The worst performers were Kroger Company (NYSE:) which was down 5.46% to 36.00 in late trade, ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.26% to settle at 45.09 and Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.75% to 36.09 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 55.45% to 39.64, Discovery Communications B Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 79.26% to settle at 125.50 and Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.30% to close at 12.430.

The worst performers were VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.09% to 6.13 in late trade, Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.71% to settle at 12.4200 and The9 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.93% to 31.080 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1727 to 1349 and 96 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2117 rose and 1080 declined, while 82 ended unchanged.

Shares in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.41% or 6.86 to 133.62. Shares in Discovery Communications B Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 79.26% or 55.49 to 125.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.07% to 19.40.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.33% or 22.50 to $1708.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 2.01% or 1.22 to hit $59.33 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 1.96% or 1.26 to trade at $62.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1724, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to 110.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 93.257.