U.S. private payrolls post biggest gain in six months By Reuters

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months in March as more Americans got vaccinated against COVID-19, pushing the economy towards a broader reopening, which is expected to unleash a strong wave of pent-up demand in the coming months.

Though the private payrolls gain shown in the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday was slightly below economists’ expectations, the jump in hiring aligned with a recent improvement in labor market conditions. The broad-based increase was led by the leisure and hospitality industry.

“After weak job growth in late 2020 and early 2021, the labor market is picking back up thanks to increasing vaccinations and stimulus spending,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial (NYSE:) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “The rebound is especially strong in service industries that have borne the brunt of reduced demand and government restrictions.”

Private payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs this month after rising 176,000 in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls increasing by 550,000 jobs in March.

The leisure and hospitality sectors added 169,000 jobs this month following only 51,000 in February. Construction payrolls rebounded by 32,000 jobs, while hiring at factories increased by 49,000 positions.

The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody’s (NYSE:) Analytics.

It has a very poor track record of predicting the private payrolls count in the government’s more comprehensive, and closely watched employment report because of methodology differences. Recent reports have pointed to rapidly improving labor market conditions.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits has dropped to the lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. A report on Tuesday showed measure of household employment rebounding by the most in a year in March after three straight monthly decreases.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

STRONG JOB GAINS EXPECTED

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely surged by 650,000 jobs in March after rising by 379,000 in February. The government is due to publish March’s employment report on Friday.

“We still expect nonfarm payrolls to show an above-consensus 700,000 gain, with a lot of that gain reflecting the rebound in leisure and hospitality employment,” said Michael Pearce, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in New York.

The acceleration in the pace of inoculations and the White House’s massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package are underpinning the labor market and overall economy.

But rising new infections could spoil the party. New cases of COVID-19 in the United States rose 9% to more than 431,000 last week, the first time since January that cases have increased for two weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Still, economists are hopeful that the labor market has turned the corner after shedding jobs in December. The relief package passed this month is sending additional $1,400 checks to qualified households and extending the government safety net for the unemployed through Sept. 6.

That is expected to drive consumer spending beginning in March. In addition, Americans have amassed about $1.9 trillion in excess savings, which economists expect will fuel consumer spending when the economy fully re-opens this year and well into 2021, and spur demand for workers.

Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday, “a million jobs a month could become the standard through the summer.”

Moody’s Analytics estimates job growth could average 414,000 per month this year and 360,000 in 2021, which would lift payrolls to their pre-pandemic peak by the end of 2022. Employment is 9.5 million jobs below its peak in February 2020.