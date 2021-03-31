U.S. Oil Stockpiles Dropped 876,000 Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Liz Moyer
Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles declined far more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
inventories fell 876,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 107,000 barrels.
stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 2.54 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 171,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.
were 522,000 barrels. The weekly was 2.3%, according to the EIA report.
inventories declined 1.735 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 730,000-barrel build.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.