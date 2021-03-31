U.S. Oil Stockpiles Dropped 876,000 Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles declined far more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

inventories fell 876,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 107,000 barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 2.54 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 171,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 522,000 barrels. The weekly was 2.3%, according to the EIA report.

inventories declined 1.735 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 730,000-barrel build.