U.S. FAA approves design of 737 MAX 8200 variant By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FAA Chief Steve Dickson returns in a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Seattle

(Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it had approved the design for the Boeing 737-8200, part of the Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX series.

The FAA said the 737-8200 incorporates all of the design improvements that were part the 20-month review of the 737 MAX that led to the ungrounding of the MAX in November, after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

The plane was first ordered by Ryanair in 2014.

