U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves dips to 59% in fourth quarter 2020 By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund slid to 59% in the fourth quarter, from 60.5% in third, IMF data showed on Wednesday.

The dollar though still has the largest share of currency reserves held by global central banks.

The euro’s share, meanwhile, rose to 21.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with a 20.5% share in the third.

