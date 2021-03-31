Two more sexual assault lawsuits filed against Watson

The sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson continue to pile up, as the Houston Texans quarterback now faces formal allegations from two more women.

Two more sexual assault lawsuits were filed against Watson on Tuesday night, bringing the total to 21. One of the suits alleges that Watson “unsent” messages on Instagram that he previously sent to masseuses. That is consistent with a lawsuit that was filed on Sunday, which alleged Watson has been deleting old Instagram messages and trying to reach settlements with some of the victims.

One of the new suits alleges Watson made “obscene sexual gestures” while receiving massages, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. The other alleges the NFL star “purposely” exposed himself to a massage therapist, touched her with his penis, groped her, coerced her to perform oral sex on him and ejaculated on her.

The allegations in the new lawsuits are similar to the ones we have seen in the previous 19.

In a statement on Monday night, Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said Watson deleted old Instagram messages “like a lot of people” but said the quarterback has not deleted any since March 15, which is the day before the first lawsuit was filed. Hardin also denied that Watson has reached out to any victims in an attempt to settle.

One woman who is not suing Watson also came forward and made extremely troubling allegations this week.