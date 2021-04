Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to keep up with demand.

“TSMC is working closely with our customers to address their needs in a sustainable manner,” the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)