Travis Barker Gets All His Face Tattoos Covered Up With Makeup by His Daughter

AceShowbiz –

Travis Barker has allowed his daughter to give him a little makeover. The Blink-182 drummer, who is famous for having tattoos on most part of his body, got his face tats covered up with a makeup by Alabama Luella Barker.

On Tuesday, March 30, the musician’s 15-year-old daughter shared on Instagram a video that saw her applying KVD Good Apple foundation on top of the tattoos on his face. In the clip, she could be seen trying several shades before finding the perfect one.

While putting the foundation to the test, Alabama asked Travis, “So where’s your first tattoo at?” In response, the boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian spilled, “My first tattoo is on my leg.” When the teenager further pressed, “Which one’s your favorite tattoo?” he quipped, “Probably the one you just covered,” referencing the “Blessed” script.

In the caption of the footage, Alabama penned, “Watch me cover my dad’s tattoos! My dad let me give him a makeover. Covered up his face tattoos with @kvdbeauty’s new Good Apple Foundation.” She added, “The coverage of this formula had us both shocked… @travisbarker #KVDBeautyPartner.”

<br />

Alabama’s post has since been flooded with positive feedback from her followers. One user raved, “Omg this the cutest thing ever.” Another echoed, “so cute!! need more videos together!” A third additionally exclaimed, “Soooooo hilarious!!! And super cute.”

Back in November 2020, Alabama gave a birthday shout out to her father on Instagram. Alongside a throwback picture of the duo, she first wrote, “Dad , I love you so much, thank you for all you do for me in my life, you have been there through thick and thin.”

<br />

“It’s so inspirational the way you love what you do , the way you would do anything for me and my siblings and so many other things. You are the biggest blessing in my life , I don’t no what I would do without you,” she went on. “Our Dad and daughter bond will forever be unbreakable Happy Birthday Dad I love you.”

Alabama is Travis’ second child with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. They are also parents to 17-year-old son Landon.