Tom Ellis and Co-Stars Bid Farewell to ‘Lucifer’ in Emotional Posts After Wrapping on Final Episode

Instagram

The cast members of the DC Comic TV series have written heartfelt posts on Instagram to mark their last filming day as the show is coming to an end with upcoming sixth season.

AceShowbiz –

Tom Ellis penned an emotional farewell to his hit TV show “Lucifer” on Tuesday (30Mar21), after wrapping filming on the last-ever episode.

Sharing a snap of a lighter given to him by wife Meghan Oppenheimer, which features the dates of the first and last episode filming days, Tom wrote, “Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other. Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. what a ride.”

<br />

Meanwhile, Lesley Ann Brandt – who has starred in the show as Maze since early 2016 – also wrote a moving goodbye in a post on Instagram.

Alongside a selfie in character as Maze, Lesley penned, “Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I. Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words. Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am.”

“Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. Forever but no more, I loved you like no other. On this, our last day, I sit in immense gratitude that I told your story. Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, most importantly, of LOVE. Never as close to another, but ready to love another, Mazikeen of the Lilim, we are one, you and I. For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANK YOU….for all of it.”

<br />

And Aimee Garcia, who has starred as Ella since season two of Lucifer, struggled to control her emotional as she told fans the gig had been one of the “most fulfilling” of her career.

“Message to my Lucifer family,” she wrote alongside the video. “It has been a wild ride of ups and downs. We were canceled, picked up, renewed by a global fan base, shut down during a pandemic & we still managed to have fun & play because of our incredible Lucifer family. So, THANK YOU to the amazing cast & crew I was lucky enough to work with, thank you to our writers who came up with stories that made us cry, laugh and everything in between, thank you to our COVID team for keeping us safe, thank you to Netflix & WB for believing in us and thank you LUCIFANS for being so passionate, supportive & loving. I’m grateful, honoured & humbled to have been your Ella for 5 years …. BIG HUG.”

<br />

The final season of “Lucifer” drops on Netflix in the U.S. on 28 May (21).