Tom Brady Wears Knee Wrap During Post-Surgery Vacation with Gisele Bundchen

Weeks after he revealed that he underwent a knee surgery, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is captured on camera enjoying his time-off in Costa Rica with bandage around his left knee.

Tom Brady is in a good spirit even after undergoing a knee surgery. Just weeks after revealing that he had gone under the knife for the procedure, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was captured on camera enjoying a vacation with his wife Gisele Bundchen and their kids in Costa Rica.

Even with his left knee being wrapped in a bandage, the 43-year-old athlete appeared to be in a great shape. In one picture shared by Page Six, he was seen walking in his red shorts while holding a vacuum bottle. Another photo showed him and Gisele basking in each other’s company as they sat next to each other in what appears to be a tropical cafe.

The vacation came after Tom shared news of his rehab post-winning the Super Bowl in February. During an interview with James Corden for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in early March, he spilled, “We had some time where we spent some time with my wife and kids, and then I actually had knee surgery.”

While he did not specify on the surgery itself, the former New England Patriots quarterback assured he was recovering from the procedure. “So I’m kind of rehabbing now, which is giving me something to do,” he shared. “But I’d much rather be staying active like I normally do.”

Tom exchanged vows with Giselle back in 2009. When celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, he wrote an Instagram tribute for his wife, “I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said ‘I do’ 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.”

The married couple shares 10-year-old Benjamin and 8-year-old Vivian. He also has a 13-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.