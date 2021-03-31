Three Jimmy Garoppolo trade scenarios for the Patriots

By now, it’s well known that the New England Patriots are looking to pull off a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. This possibility took an unexpected turn last week when the San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

At least initially, it seemed like the 49ers would move off Garoppolo. While the team’s brass continues to push back against the possibility, it must be noted that Garoppolo is not happy about the above-mentioned trade. That could complicate things as the 49ers welcome in a rookie quarterback here soon.

As for the Patriots, they continue to show interest in the Super Bowl quarterback.

“I’ve talked to a bunch of people in the league about this, and enough people I trust have told me that the Patriots’ interest in Jimmy Garoppolo has been consistent,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area). “This has got to be more San Francisco willing to make the deal and, of course, New England having the right amount of picks and money to get Jimmy to bring him back. And that’s really what it’s going to come down to.”

That’s the biggest issue here. At least publicly, 49ers brass has continually pushed back against the idea of trading Garoppolo. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan firmly believe that he gives them the best chance to win and will be the Week 1 starter.

“We’re in a situation where when you bring in a rookie quarterback, to me, it’s always better, especially on the team that you have, if you’ve got a veteran starter there already who you like and you’re comfortable winning with,” Shanahan told reporters Monday during a post-trade press conference. “That’s usually the direction you want to go and not throw someone else out into the fire until they’re fully ready. That’s the situation we’re at.”

Remember, we’re in a season of misdirection around the NFL. San Francisco seemingly committing to Garoppolo as its starter for Week 1 could be under the guise of upping the ante when it comes to a trade offer from the Patriots or another team. The Denver Broncos come to mind.

The backdrop here is a meeting between Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and 49ers general manager John Lynch on the field during Alabama’s Pro Day earlier in the week. They were on hand to see Mac Jones throw. But we’re sure the conversation involved Garoppolo. If the two sides can work out a deal, here’s three potential scenarios.

New England Patriots give up first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo