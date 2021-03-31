The Weeknd to sell unreleased song as NFT By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The Weeknd to sell unreleased song as NFT

Like Snoop Dogg, Illenium, and Lindsay (NYSE:) Lohan, The Weeknd is jumping on the NFT excitement. Via his Twitter account, the 2021 Super Bowl headliner announced an NFT drop booked for Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Scheduled to drop on the Niffy Gateway marketplace, the collectible is a new song and a limited edition artwork, the tweet says.

According to a press release, this partnership between The Weeknd and NFT marketplace Niffy Gateway will hinge on two main components — an unreleased song and a limited edition art developed by Strange Loop Studios. Surprisingly, this song will not be made available on any digital platform in the future — it is an NFT exclusive.

The auction will feature a flash sale of different visual art pieces, each with random and filtered clips of the song. Albeit ephemeral, these pieces will be made in unlimited digital quantities and a 24-hour auction of a never-seen-before artwork, accompanied by the song in its full and unfiltered version will ensue.

In a statement released by Niffy Gateway, The Weeknd stated that blockchains are democratizing the entertainment industry which for a long time has been controlled by a select few. Speaking on Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), The 3 times Grammy award winner described them as innovative tools that will enable creators gain farther visibility.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR