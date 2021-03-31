The ‘Most NFL games played’ quiz

The NFL has floated the idea of adding a 17th game to the schedule for years. Despite some pushback from players, they finally made it a reality on Tuesday. The decision marks the first time in over 40 years that the league has increased the number of regular season games played in a year. There are still details that need to be sorted out, but fans should get accustomed to an 18-week NFL regular season, a 14-week fantasy football regular season and records we once thought to be nearly untouchable suddenly fall by the wayside.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. One record that could be in danger as a result of the new schedule is the franchise mark for games played. So with that in mind, how many of the games played leaders for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!