Terrell Owens thankful to be alive after horrific car accident

Things could have been a lot worse for Terrell Owens, who escaped a horrific car accident without injuries.
The Hall of Fame wide receiver posted photos on Instagram of the three-car accident he was involved in recently. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Many athletes offered support and prayers for Owens in the comments, including fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and former NBA star Chauncey Billups.
Owens starred in the NFL from 1996-2010, earning six Pro Bowl selections. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and the Eagles, catching 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.