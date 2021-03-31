Terrell Owens involved in horrific car crash, but escapes without injury

Terrell Owens escaped a devastating car crash without injury.

In a photo posted on his Instagram page, the Hall of Fame wideout showed that he was in a horrific wreck involving at least three vehicles, but that he made it out unharmed.

Owens’ caption reads: “I was on my way home but this is.. HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and.. HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY. Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good.”

Three cars were involved in the crash: a crumpled sedan, a Scion and a pickup truck.

It’s unclear what caused the wreck.

Per Yahoo, in an Instagram story posted later, Owens thanked followers for well wishes and was thankful that the crash wasn’t as bad as it looked.

God is beyond good. He is great!! Trust me, I’m so thankful and grateful because this could have been worse than it looks,” Owens wrote.

The former NFL wide receiver was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.