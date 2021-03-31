Switzerland’s female soldiers can finally stop wearing men’s underwear

Armasuisse told CNN in a statement that “previous army equipment and uniforms were too little or not at all geared to the specific needs of women”.
The underwear trial is part of a wider update of military uniforms, which were developed and designed in the 1980s, according to Armasuisse.
“During the development phase, the ergonomics of women, among other things, were taken into account,” the statement continued.
While men and women will wear the same combat uniforms, items have been updated to allow individual adjustments. For example, the new camouflage trousers will feature an adjustable waistband.
To mark International Women’s Day earlier this month, the Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport said it wanted to increase the proportion of women in the military.
The ministry said it would implement a “new service for women” and promote “the reconciliation of military service, work, education and family.”
Women make up less than 1 percent of the Swiss army, but officials want to increase that proportion to 10 percent by 2030. In 2019, Viola Amherd became the first female defence minister in the country’s history.