Suspected neurological disorder concerns doctors in Canada

A suspected neurological disorder is concerning doctors in one part of Canada.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is a rare, degenerative brain disorder which can lead to dementia and death.

Symptoms of the mystery brain disorder appear to be memory loss, abnormal jerking movements and vision loss.

In order for a patient to be included in the suspected cluster, they must undergo a series of tests including brain imaging, metabolic and toxicology tests and spinal taps.

Doctors have also looked into the patients’ histories to rule out other possible diseases.