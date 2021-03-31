Steve Nash reacts to criticism about Nets forming super-team

The Brooklyn Nets have come under intense criticism after adding Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market, seemingly making them the clear favorites in the Eastern Conference and having a potential starting lineup that, on paper, looks downright terrifying. Nets coach Steve Nash responded to the complaints, saying that it’s literally the job of a team to be as good as possible in order to win a championship.

“It’s not like we did anything illegal,” Nash said, via Yahoo. “So I don’t know what we’re supposed to do. Not try to add to our roster and stand pat? That’s the idea of this league, to try to put together the best team you can put together, and that doesn’t guarantee you anything.”

Nash, of course, is right that the Nets did nothing illegal and that complaints about “super-teams” have been a constant part of the league for the past decade. And, honestly, while Aldrige and Griffin were All-Stars a few years ago, lately, they have looked closer to retirement than stardom.

But still, as long as Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are on the same team, fans are going to complain about it. Simply the nature of the NBA.