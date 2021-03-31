Snowfall’s Angela Lewis On Explosive Season And More

1. The first thing that pops into my mind is actually Louie’s introduction scene on the pilot, because I was so scared. I mean, it was my first day as a series regular on a show and I had to beat up a person really bad. I was like, “How am I gonna do this?” I don’t know, but I was really scared at the time, because I didn’t want to let Louie down, I didn’t want to let John [Singleton] down, as well as my cast mates and directors. I was very timid at first and it wasn’t selling, so I had to tell myself, “Louie wouldn’t care. You’re caring too much. The love is there when there’s no love going on right here.” Once I was able to kind of let that go, then it was fine.

I had to channel like, all my like badass cousins and, by that, I mean badass bitches. I got some badass bitches in my family. So I was just like, “Alright, let’s go! Let’s do it. Let’s make some people proud here.”

