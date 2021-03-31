Sharon Stone Pays Leonardo DiCaprio’s Salary for ‘The Quick and the Dead’ After Studio Rejects Him

WENN/Avalon

In her new memoir called ‘The Beauty of Living Twice’, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress also opens up about her challenges in the realm of producing.

AceShowbiz –

Sharon Stone played a significant role in Leonardo DiCaprio‘s early big screen career. Revealing that TriStar Pictures did not want to hire the actor for “The Quick and the Dead“, the Ellen depicter claimed that she paid his salary to star in the 1995 Western film.

The 63-year-old actress shared her story in her new memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice”. She first recalled, “This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition, in my opinion: he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene.”

” ‘Why an unknown, Sharon, why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?’ ” the Golden Globe Award-winning actress said of TriStar Pictures’ reply. “The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did.”

Aside from Leonardo, Sharon noted that she fought for Sam Raimi to be hired to direct the movie. However, the studio was against her idea because they labeled Sam as a “D-movie director” for his low-budget films. Luckily, he was hired after the “Ratched” star told the studio that the director “would work nearly for free as an enticement.”

In her book, the Diane Francken of “The Burma Conspiracy” additionally opened up about her challenges in the realm of producing. “Getting a producer credit as an actress is often thought of in my business as a ‘vanity deal,’ meaning they pay you for the job but shut the f**k up and stay out of the way,” she divulged.

“I won’t accept a vanity deal and let them know that upfront,” the ex-wife of Phil Bronstein further stressed. “This is illegal, I say, and I like to work within the law. That gets a lot of silence and not a lot of joy on the other end.”