Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Looking Cozy During Arkansas Trip

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision

Making a rare public appearance together, the newly-engaged couple strikes a pose with fellow friends and the employees of Historic Best Breakfast Cafe in Arkansas.

AceShowbiz –

Newly-engaged couple Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers continued to make rare public appearance together. Just one day after being spotted preparing to board a private jet with friends, the two were caught on camera looking cozy with each other during a trip to Arkansas.

The twosome were seen posing with friends and the employees of Historic Best Breakfast Cafe in a new Instagram picture shared by the eatery located within Hot Springs National Park. “Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity,” the restaurant wrote.

In the picture shared online on Tuesday, March 30, “The Fault in Our Stars” actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback were all smiles for the camera. The two stood close together with him resting his right hand on her shoulder. They were also seen interlocking their fingers.

The post has since been showered with excited comments. “My all time favorite QB and his fiance, Aaron and Shailene. You both look so happy. Congratulations,” one wrote. Another went on stating that the couple looked so much in love by commenting, “Oh wow… the happiness beeming from their faces is amazing! @shailenewoodley @aaronrodgers12.”

The day before this Arkansas sighting, Shailene and Aaron were photographed on an aircraft tarmac in Costa Careyes, Mexico. The lovebirds reportedly had just enjoyed a tropical getaway although it was not clear how long they stayed in Mexico. It was their first pictures together since they confirmed their engagement.

Aaron first revealed that he has gotten engaged when delivering his acceptance speech for the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors awards. At the time, he said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”

Later that same February, Shailene confirmed that she was indeed engaged to Aaron when appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. To host Jimmy Fallon, she said, “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.”