Sentenced to life in jail for murder of son and his son’s girlfriend

A man who shot dead his son and his son’s girlfriend in South Australia has been sentenced life behind bars for their murders.

Pawel Klosowski this month pleaded guilty to murdering Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both 19, at his property at Mount McIntyre, near Millicent, in August last year.

The 46-year-old was today sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 34 years.

Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both 19, were found shot dead on a South Australian property. (9News)

The court was told Klosowski shot his son twice as he tried to run away before reloading and firing twice more through a locked bathroom door where Ms Ireland was hiding as she called Triple Zero.

Klosowski last month apologised to the victims’ families for “acting like a monster”.