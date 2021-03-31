Photo: SEC

SEC Women’s Tennis Weekly Honors – March 31, 2021

Player of the Week: South Carolina’s Megan Davies won three matches against ranked opponents between singles and doubles to help the Gamecocks pull two upset victories on the road and extend their winning streak to four matches. She played a big role in getting Carolina back to .500 in league play after a 1-5 start. Davies, who is unranked in singles, clinched the Gamecocks’ win at Mississippi State by beating No. 19 Emma Antonaki, the highest ranked player she has beaten in her career. She followed up her win over Antonaki with a victory against No. 40 Tiphanie Fiquet of Ole Miss, who is tied for the second highest ranked player Davies has defeated during her career. She teamed with Mia Horvit at No. 1 doubles to knock off No. 59 Alexa Bortles and Sabina Machalova of Ole Miss to secure the doubles point, coming back from a 4-1 deficit to win 6-4. She now has 155 combined singles/doubles victories in her career, putting her in 11th place on the Gamecocks’ all-time wins list. She improved to 5-2 this season in SEC matches at No. 2 singles.

Freshman of the Week: Auburn’s Adeline Flach continued her strong play for Auburn, improving to 5-2 in SEC singles matches with a 2-0 weekend against Arkansas and Missouri. Moving into the No. 5 singles position, she provided the clinching point in both matches and picked up her first two conference wins at that spot on the road, defeating Arkansas’ Lauren Alter 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Missouri’s Elys Ventura, 7-5, 6-4. For the season, Flach is 13-6 overall in singles, 10-3 in dual matches.

Newcomer of the Week: Florida’s Layne Sleeth played a pivotal role in Florida’s 2-0 SEC week with a pair of doubles wins and a singles victory. Pairing up with teammate Ida Jarlskog, Florida’s No. 2 doubles pairing produced a pair of 6-3 victories to propel the Gators to two doubles point conversions. In singles, No. 120 Sleeth put together two very strong matches as the Gators extended their winning streak to four. Sleeth came oh so close to winning on Thursday in Oxford but saw her match go unfinished. On Saturday in Starkville, she wouldn’t be denied as she collected the match-clinching victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over MSU’s Mikhailuk.