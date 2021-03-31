24 minutes ago
SEC Men’s Golfers of the Week – March 31, 2021
Men’s Golfer of the Week:
Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
Junior
Madisonville, Texas
- Sam Bennett won medalist honors against a strong field at the Old Waverly Collegiate Classic in West Point, Miss.
- It was Bennett’s second win of the 2021 and also the second of his career
- Bennett, fired a 2-under par 70 in the weather-delayed final round to get to 11-under for the tournament, which was two strokes better than Eli Scott of Georgia.
- Next up for Bennett is a spot in next week’s Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio. Bennett received a PGA Tour exemption by winning the Cabo Collegiate at the TPC San Antonio earlier this month.
Men’s Newcomer of the Week:
Alex Vogelsong, Auburn
Sophomore
Palm City, Fla.
Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate // -4 (70-68-74–212) // T-8th
- Produced second-highest finish on the team and third top-20 finish of the season
- Racked up 13 birdies on the week
- Logged seventh and eighth rounds below par on the season
- Had just eight bogeys in 54 holes on the week
Men’s Freshman of the Week:
J.M. Butler, Auburn
Freshman
Louisville, Ky.
Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate // -2 (72-71-71–214) // T-12th
- Logged fourth top-20 finish of the season, including second inside the top 15
- Carded three rounds at or below par, including two that were below par
- Racked up 10th and 11th under-par rounds of the season
- Tallied 11 birdies on the week
- Had just eight bogeys in 54 holes played