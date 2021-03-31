Search for missing British teenager extends to Essex after new CCTV footage is unearthed

Concern is mounting for a missing British teenager with sickle cell disease who was last seen nine days ago in southeast England.

Police have released new CCTV images of Richard Okorogheye to solicit fresh information into his disappearance.

In the video the 19-year-old from west London is seen walking down a street in Loughton, Essex, wearing a dark face mask and dark clothing, while looking over his shoulder.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye have released pictures of the CCTV footage. (Metropolitan Police)

Police confirmed they’ve extended the search from London to Essex in response to the sighting, which last placed him in the area in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 March.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Beecher, from the Met’s Area West Public Protection Unit, said police are “working hard to piece together the facts”.

“It has now been nine days since Richard was last seen in person and we remain as committed as ever to locating him and bringing him home to his family,” she said in a statement.

Richard Okorogheye suffers from sickle cell disease and left home without his medication. (Supplied)

It’s now known if the student at Oxford Brookes University took a taxi from west London to Loughton.

Mr Okorogheye was seen leaving his Ladbroke Grove home in Kensington at 20:30 GMT on 22 March.

He left home without his medication.

When Ms Joel, a nurse, returned from work at 21:00 GMT she assumed her son was back in bed. (Supplied)

He was reported missing the following day.

His mother Evidence Joel said he told her he was going to see a friend.

Ms Joel has appealed for her son to come home and anyone with information to come forward.

“Richard we love you and miss you very much, please can you come home. We aren’t angry at you. We just want to know that you’re okay,” she said in a statement.

“For anyone reading this, we are desperately missing our son.

Richard Okorogheye’s mother Evidence Joel said the teenager told her he was going to see a friend. (Supplied)

“If you know anything or know where he might be, please come forward and speak to the police.”

The teenager suffers from sickle cell disease, a condition that affects how red blood cells function in the body.

Infections, pain and fatigue are common symptoms.

Mr Okorogheye has been “shielding” himself during the pandemic.

Before his disappearance he had only been leaving the house for his regular blood transfusions.

Shortly after his disappearance Ms Joel said her son had been “struggling to cope” with his university course.

He is in the first year of a business and IT degree.

Mr Okorogheye is also known to frequent the Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.