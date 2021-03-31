Seahawks, Tyler Lockett agree to four-year, $69.2M extension

Lockett has spent the first six seasons of his career in Seattle and has helped form a dynamic duo with D.K. Metcalf. He has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, so it’s no surprise the Seahawks decided to lock him up long term.

During the 2020 campaign, the 28-year-old caught 100 passes for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was quick to congratulate Lockett on his new deal.