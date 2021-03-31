Report: Patriots interest in Garoppolo ‘has been consistent’

The rumors surrounding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo, unsurprisingly, just won’t end.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Patriots are continuing to show interest in the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“I’ve talked to a bunch of people in the league about this, and enough people I trust have told me that the Patriots’ interest in Jimmy Garoppolo has been consistent,” Russini said during Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “This has got to be more San Francisco willing to make the deal and, of course, New England having the right amount of picks and money to get Jimmy to bring him back. And that’s really what it’s going to come down to.”

The 49ers moved up in the 2021 draft to select a quarterback with the third-overall pick, leaving Garoppolo’s future with the franchise in doubt. San Francisco said it has no plans to trade Garoppolo, but that could easily change in the coming weeks and months.

It was reported earlier this month that Garoppolo is New England’s “Plan A” at quarterback this offseason despite re-signing Cam Newton. The team is also reportedly looking at the 2021 draft’s best quarterback prospects, including Mac Jones and Justin Fields.

At this point, it’s unclear what Bill Belichick’s true plans are. However, it certainly sounds like the Patriots will be adding another quarterback one way or another.