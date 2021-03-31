Ren price rallies 40% after adding LUNA, SOL and FTM to its ecosystem By Cointelegraph

Ren price rallies 40% after adding LUNA, SOL and FTM to its ecosystem
The cryptocurrency sector has emerged as a hot topic on the global stage in 2021 thanks in large part to the growth of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens which have caught the general public’s attention.
Throughout the sector there is a need for interoperability between networks as many of the most popular projects are on siloed blockchain networks and high fees prevent developers and investors from interacting across chains.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.