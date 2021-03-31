Redick slams Pelicans for dishonesty after trade to Mavs

This year’s NBA trade deadline was very busy, with more than half the league making deals. One player who found himself with a new team was JJ Redick, who was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Dallas Mavericks.

Speaking on his “The Old Man and The Three Podcast,” Redick admitted that his departure from New Orleans wasn’t conflict-free and called out the Pelicans’ front office for its dishonesty regarding his trade request.

According to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, Redick had conversations with Pelicans executive David Griffin and general manager Trajan Langdon about being traded in November. The 36-year-old requested a move to be able to see his family more often. His children live in Brooklyn and would have to quarantine for a week when they got back just to see him in New Orleans.

Redick said Griffin promised he would be traded to a team in the Northeast, but the Pels executive ended up trading him to Dallas, which is even further from the Northeast than New Orleans.