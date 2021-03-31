Rebel Wilson Almost Died When She Fell From Roof During High School Theater

Instagram

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress talks about her first-ever acting role at high school musical, claiming it didn’t end well as she fell from the roof and broke multiple bones.

Actress Rebel Wilson nearly died when she fell from the rafters during a high school theatre production.

The Australian star, who has been winning praise for her 60 pound (27 kilograms) weight loss during the COVID pandemic, told pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show she was “never cast in the lead role” as a kid but was thrilled to score the part of ghost Fruma Sarah in musical “Fiddler on the Roof“.

The role was the “Pitch Perfect” star’s “first taste of fame,” but it almost ended in disaster.

“I descended from the roof (in the show),” Rebel laughed, “It was a very, very big entrance I’d helped to devise, so I came down and there was a technical difficulty. It was a high school production – wasn’t that safe.”

“And I fell from the roof, went splat on the stage, everyone thought I was dead. I became a local celebrity because of that and I still was back out on stage the next night. When I fell I had sprained all my ribs and my wrists but luckily I was fine.”

In a separate interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show“, the actress revealed she auditioned for “Bridesmaids“, eying the role which eventually went to Melissa McCarthy.

Although she didn’t get the part, she won over the producers so much that they decided to add her in as Brynn, the roommate to Matt Lucas‘ character Gil.

She said, “My character wasn’t supposed to exist in the movie. I’d auditioned for Melissa McCarthy’s character and was like the second choice for that role. And I guess they liked my audition (so) they added me into the film essentially. There was never supposed to be two roommates, only one, so I just kind of added myself in, in a way, to the scenes.”